Head to Head Contrast: Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) and Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Construction Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Construction Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Construction Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A Construction Partners 4.92% 11.14% 7.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aenza S.A.A. and Construction Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.32 -$265.15 million N/A N/A Construction Partners $783.24 million 2.26 $43.12 million $0.84 40.73

Construction Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aenza S.A.A. and Construction Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Construction Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Construction Partners has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.77%. Given Construction Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Construction Partners is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Volatility & Risk

Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Construction Partners has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Aenza S.A.A. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand and gravel that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

