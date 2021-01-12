Head to Head Comparison: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) & Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayro and Plaintree Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $6.08 million 29.82 -$4.90 million N/A N/A Plaintree Systems $12.52 million 0.12 -$1.88 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87% Plaintree Systems -20.07% -110.08% -23.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ayro and Plaintree Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ayro beats Plaintree Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. It also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; and designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, automation, and oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

