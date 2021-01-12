Head to Head Analysis: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Great Ajax and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 40.91% 6.10% 1.44% Cedar Realty Trust -12.36% -5.13% -1.38%

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Ajax and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Great Ajax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.72 $34.71 million $1.51 6.94 Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.88 $1.08 million $2.97 3.16

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cedar Realty Trust. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Cedar Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. In addition, it provides loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed-use retail/residential properties; and invests in multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

