Head-To-Head Analysis: Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) vs. Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alkermes and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 1 7 2 0 2.10 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alkermes presently has a consensus target price of $21.09, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. Given Alkermes’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alkermes is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alkermes and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.92 -$196.62 million $0.07 306.57 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes.

Profitability

This table compares Alkermes and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes -6.28% 9.35% 5.50% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Alkermes shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Alkermes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alkermes beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; and ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.