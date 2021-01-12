HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of HDFC Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE HDB opened at $73.22 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

