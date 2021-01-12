HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. 660,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.