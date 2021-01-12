HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.99. 2,009,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,818. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

