HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 1,724.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up 2.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 334,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

