HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,685. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.60. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

