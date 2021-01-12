HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000.

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.61 and a fifty-two week high of $162.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

