HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.36. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

