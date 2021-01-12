HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 673 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.42. 660,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.55. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.19 and a 52 week high of $174.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

