HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 55,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. 7,770,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

