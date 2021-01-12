Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Harrow Health from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Harrow Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 53,459 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the third quarter worth $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Harrow Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

