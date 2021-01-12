Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

