Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY stock remained flat at $$46.07 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.21. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $48.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

