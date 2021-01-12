Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.69. Happiness Biotech Group shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 30,897 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

