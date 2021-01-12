Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPGLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HPGLY stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

