H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.86.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.74.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 27,839 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $1,366,616.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,830.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,278 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $363,244.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,168 shares of company stock worth $2,383,863 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 32,263.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,881 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

