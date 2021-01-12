Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

