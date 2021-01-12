Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney Sells 1,000 Shares

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GRUB stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.98. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRUB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

