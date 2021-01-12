Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $581.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.30 million and the lowest is $568.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $548.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $660.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.40 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on GFF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 362,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Griffon by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,958,000 after acquiring an additional 259,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Griffon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.