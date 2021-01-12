Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$240.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.