Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Trading Up 20.3%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares were up 20.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 2,639,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,029,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Greenlane alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $585.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $166,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,965.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,818,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,402,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,779 shares of company stock valued at $746,959. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.