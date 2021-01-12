Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post sales of $36.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.20 million. Greenlane posted sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $35.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $60,175.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $36,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,779 shares of company stock valued at $746,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 164,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $585.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.77.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.