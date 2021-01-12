Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Eagle Bancorp worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

EGBN stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

