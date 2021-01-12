Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,271 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of United Natural Foods worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

