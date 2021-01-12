Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,013 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of National Bank worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in National Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 674.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. BidaskClub lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

