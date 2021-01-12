Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,730 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $963.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Employers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

