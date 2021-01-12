Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,939 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 46.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 36.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 18,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $743,178.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,491,587.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,063 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.