Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of ProAssurance worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRA opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

