Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $695,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

