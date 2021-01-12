Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $998,000 Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Brink’s by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Brink’s by 1,015.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

BCO stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

