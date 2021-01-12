Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRQ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $58,955.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James C. Webster sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $293,513.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,066 shares of company stock worth $1,606,426 over the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

