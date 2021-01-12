Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,431.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $650,125 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $112.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALU. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.