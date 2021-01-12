Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.