Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 732,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,459,414.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 12,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $495,505.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,356,844.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,341 shares of company stock worth $2,241,063. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

