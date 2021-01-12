Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -221.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

