GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Down 0.4%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.62. 35,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 40,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 7.55% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

