Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,813.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $23.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1,733.28. 30,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,764.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,604.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

