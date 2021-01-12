Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

