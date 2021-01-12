Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

WBA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. 143,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.