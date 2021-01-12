Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.4% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

WFC traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. 1,378,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,126,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

