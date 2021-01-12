Granite Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

Mastercard stock traded down $11.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The firm has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

