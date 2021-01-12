Granite Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.67. 3,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.14. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.43.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

