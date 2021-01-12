Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alleghany worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.33.

Shares of Y stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.02. The stock had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,484. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by $4.99. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

