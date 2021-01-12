Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,798 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 489,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638,723. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

