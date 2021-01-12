Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.01

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 5072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,075,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

