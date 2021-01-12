Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 861,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,080. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

