Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 8.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $34,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 371.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 304,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. The company had a trading volume of 155,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

